Some lines blocked between Brighton and East Croydon due to points failure
Some lines between Brighton and East Croydon have been blocked this afternoon, due to a points failure.
A spokesperson for Southern Railway said the problem means some trains might be cancelled or delayed, warning passengers to check with their provider and leave extra time if they plan on travelling.
"Your journey is likely to be disrupted, but we don't have an exact estimate for any delays at the moment,” they said on X, formerly Twitter.
Disruption is expected until 7pm, but this, the rail company says, is ‘liable to change.’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.