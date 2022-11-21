Some roads in Bognor Regis could be 'impassable' as flood warning issued

Flood warnings have been issued for Bognor Regis and the surrounding area following heavy rains today (November 21).

A flood update posted on Gov.uk said flooding could take place around the Barnham Rife and Aldingbourne Rife, both near Bognor Regis.

A spokesperson said the latter ‘remains high,’ but has fallen since the peak reached last Thursday. Nevertheless, residents have been warned that fields near Shripney Lane and A259 will continue to be effected by flooding.

Parts of the Tesco car park, as well as land around caravans at Riverside caravan centre and Rowan Park Caravan Park also stand to be effected.

Tesco’s car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

The spokesperson that some roads, including the busy Shripney Road, could be rendered ‘impassable’ due to the heavy rains, and motorists have been urged to avoid driving through routes vulnerable to flooding.

They went on to say that 5mm of water fell this morning, with more than 10mm due as the afternoon continues. Despite the fact that river levels are expected to fall by 4am tomorrow, rain levels are expected to remain high as the days go on. This means by the end of the week, river levels could be higher than they were last week.

River levels remain comparatively lower in Barnham, however, and officials are anticipating ‘minimal impacts’.

"We continue to monitor the situation and routinely clear grilles through Barnham, including at the Trading Post and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk,” the spokesperson said.

An update is expected at 11.am tomorrow morning.