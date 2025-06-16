The symbols were painted or carved onto some 50 objects around the park.placeholder image
The symbols were painted or carved onto some 50 objects around the park.

"Someone must know who is responsible" - Police appeal after hate-symbols drawn in Hotham Park

By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Sussex Police officers have issued an appeal for information after hate-symbols were drawn or carved onto more than 50 items in a Bognor Regis Park.

As well as causing considerable offense, the hate-symbols have cost Arun District Council time and money to clear, according to the police.

"This offensive behaviour has caused upset in the community and has led to unnecessary cost and time to repair the damage,” Sussex Police Sgt Ross Beaumont said. “Someone must know who is responsible.”

Arun District Council is working closely with police to address the graffiti.

A council spokesperson said: “We have made it a priority to remove the damage as much as we can, as often as we can but this comes at a significant cost to the council and removes key staff from planned works which provide added value to our parks and green spaces.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting serial 495 of 5/6, or report it online.

Police have appealed for information.

1. “Someone must Know who is responsible”

Police have appealed for information. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

The hate-symbols take valuable time and money to removed.

2. “Someone must Know who is responsible”

The hate-symbols take valuable time and money to removed. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Police are working alongside the council to find out who is responsible.

3. “Someone must Know who is responsible”

Police are working alongside the council to find out who is responsible. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Can you help the police?

4. “Someone must Know who is responsible”

Can you help the police? Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice