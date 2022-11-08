Something for everyone at Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society's autumn show

There were plenty of entries, though not as many as in previous years due to a combination of the pandemic resulting in slightly fewer members and the very hot and dry summer - not ideal growing conditions for vegetables especially.

The judges were still impressed by the high standards of all the exhibits and made favourable comments when marking.

The show was well supported on the day, with visitors admiring the floral, fruit and vegetable exhibits. There were some stunning flower arrangements, beautiful dahlias and chrysanthemums, cookery, handicrafts and a photographic display. There was also a colourful display of children's crafts, paper plate Santas and stars for the Christmas tree.

Ian Swyer was the first winner of the newly-donated Frances Greenfield Trophy, awarded for the best overall exhibit in the handicraft section. This trophy was kindly donated by the family of the late Frances Greenfield, who was a member of the society for many years and always exhibited in the handicraft sections.

Julie MacCulloch won the Hide Challenge Cup, Frank Green Trophy, Flinn Autumn Challenge Cup and Chrysanthemum Society silver medal.

Jayne Pumfrey won the Glebe Trophy, the Gorringe Challenge Floral Cup and Brian Wilkins Trophy.

Chris Stiff won the Bessie Thrasher Memorial Trophy.

Alan Langridge won the Lewis Horticultural Cup and the Harold V McCallum Trophy.

Janet Challis won the Florence Trophy and the Gooding Cup

Nikki Dabbs won the Ward Cup, Linda Barton won the Berry Trophy, and Helen Swyer and Sian Phillips tied for the Marie Agnes Smith Memorial Bowl.

New members are always welcome. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at 2pm in the Garden Room at Southwick Community Centre.

