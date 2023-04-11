'Something for everyone' on offer as Midhurst museum staff celebrate new display

Volunteers at Midhurst Museum say there’s something for everyone as the ‘world’s smallest museum’ opened its third room on Friday.

The museum, in Knockhundred Market, opened its doors in December 2011 and has moved from strength to strength ever since, with a monthly rotation of displays and a range of artefacts related to the town’s history.

Many of the regular displays are drawn from the collection of the Rudwick Brothers, who are well-known locally for their detailed talks about the history of the town and their exhaustive efforts to preserve the area’s records. Each theme is intended to represent a sample of local life from a given period or commemorate notable events and anniversaries from the town’s history.

This new, third room, however, contains collections never before seen in the Midhurst museum. It includes horse boots designed to stop horse prints being left behind on people’s lawns, a piglet foster mother and various antique shoes.

Vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers, including a white linen machine from Harrods to give visitors a glimpse into day-to-day domestic life from throughout history.

Wooden seed measures from Queen Victoria’s reign are also included in the collection, alongside early matchbox, toys and eyebaths, as well as a Shand Mason fire extinguisher.

Read more

1 . New display in Midhurst Museum A glimpse into the past Photo: contrib

2 . New display at Midhurst museum The new display features a range of historical shoes. Photo: contrib

3 . New display at Midhurst museum Museum staff say there's 'something for everyone' in the new exhibits Photo: contrib

4 . New display at Midhurst Museum A display about funeral cards for wreaths. Photo: contrib