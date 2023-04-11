Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait
22 minutes ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
30 minutes ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
1 hour ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
2 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
3 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
A never before seen display at the Midhurst museumA never before seen display at the Midhurst museum
A never before seen display at the Midhurst museum

'Something for everyone' on offer as Midhurst museum staff celebrate new display

Volunteers at Midhurst Museum say there’s something for everyone as the ‘world’s smallest museum’ opened its third room on Friday.

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

The museum, in Knockhundred Market, opened its doors in December 2011 and has moved from strength to strength ever since, with a monthly rotation of displays and a range of artefacts related to the town’s history.

Many of the regular displays are drawn from the collection of the Rudwick Brothers, who are well-known locally for their detailed talks about the history of the town and their exhaustive efforts to preserve the area’s records. Each theme is intended to represent a sample of local life from a given period or commemorate notable events and anniversaries from the town’s history.

This new, third room, however, contains collections never before seen in the Midhurst museum. It includes horse boots designed to stop horse prints being left behind on people’s lawns, a piglet foster mother and various antique shoes.

Vacuum cleaners and lawn mowers, including a white linen machine from Harrods to give visitors a glimpse into day-to-day domestic life from throughout history.

Wooden seed measures from Queen Victoria’s reign are also included in the collection, alongside early matchbox, toys and eyebaths, as well as a Shand Mason fire extinguisher.

Read more

Hugh Bonneville attends concert to raise money for vital ambulance support in Ukraine

A glimpse into the past

1. New display in Midhurst Museum

A glimpse into the past Photo: contrib

The new display features a range of historical shoes.

2. New display at Midhurst museum

The new display features a range of historical shoes. Photo: contrib

Museum staff say there's 'something for everyone' in the new exhibits

3. New display at Midhurst museum

Museum staff say there's 'something for everyone' in the new exhibits Photo: contrib

A display about funeral cards for wreaths.

4. New display at Midhurst Museum

A display about funeral cards for wreaths. Photo: contrib

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Midhurst