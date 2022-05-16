Sompting and District Model Railway Club’s 2022 exhibition proves best yet

Max Goodwin and Leo Hunt with Leo's O. L. King Cole mine layout

Many train lovers of all ages visited Sompting Village Hall on Saturday to see the variety of exhibits in different gauges.

YouTubers from Budget Model Railways, a returning exhibitor, had their new layout Foyle’s Wharf on display and thrilled visitors with their 3D printer, demonstrating coach and wagon parts being made before their very eyes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Ayling, event organiser, said: “We were so pleased to present such a diverse range of layouts in such a relatively small hall. There was certainly a high level of standard to the exhibits which our visitors certainly appreciated.

Budget Model Railways' new layout Foyle’s Wharf

"The show went really well. We had about 12 model railways, with four of them being guest exhibitors to our show. Both the visiting public and exhibitors were all enjoyed themselves and there was a very friendly atmosphere.

"Well over 100 people attended the exhibition on Saturday, admired the displays, enjoyed the refreshments and many bought items from the club sales stand."

The club had a raffle for a Woodland Scenics, Scenic Ridge kit and this was won by a visitor name Spencer and his very excited and happy children.

Phil Gardner with his N gauge layout, SW999

Sompting and District Model Railway Club welcomes new members from juniors to experienced modellers. For further information, visit the club website www.somptingdistrictmrc.co.uk

Also in the news: Towns and villages across West Sussex prepare to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Henry Ayling with his N Gauge suitcase layout