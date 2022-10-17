Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sompting Pumpkins 2022: 17 photos from the popular pumpkin picking patch taken this weekend

Thousands of people have already flocked to the Sompting Pumpkins picking patch in the first two weekends it has been open.

By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
4 minutes ago

The popular patch is once again open to visitors wanting to pick a pumpkin for carving or eating, take part in craft activities or try some of the pumpkin-themed delicacies on offer.

Caroline Harriott and her husband David have been tenant farmers at Lychpole Farm, where Sompting Pumpkins is based, for 18 years. They have been growing pumpkins there for five.

Around 70,000 seeds are planted in the first week of June, to ensure the pumpkins are ready for October.

The patch has been open for the previous two weekends and will open again this Saturday, running right through half term to October 30, from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

Check out our video footage from Sompting Pumpkins before it opened

1. Pumpkin picking at Sompting Pumpkins

The popular Sompting Pumpkins picking patch

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

2. Pumpkin picking at Sompting Pumpkins

The popular Sompting Pumpkins picking patch

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

3. Pumpkin picking at Sompting Pumpkins

The popular Sompting Pumpkins picking patch

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales

4. Pumpkin picking at Sompting Pumpkins

The popular Sompting Pumpkins picking patch

Photo: S Robards

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4