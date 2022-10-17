The popular patch is once again open to visitors wanting to pick a pumpkin for carving or eating, take part in craft activities or try some of the pumpkin-themed delicacies on offer.

Caroline Harriott and her husband David have been tenant farmers at Lychpole Farm, where Sompting Pumpkins is based, for 18 years. They have been growing pumpkins there for five.

Around 70,000 seeds are planted in the first week of June, to ensure the pumpkins are ready for October.

The patch has been open for the previous two weekends and will open again this Saturday, running right through half term to October 30, from 9.30am to 4pm each day.

