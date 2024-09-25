Sonia sets off for Everest Base Camp to raise funds for Beachy Head Chaplaincy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On September 24th, Chaplain Sonia Holman embarked on an incredible journey to Everest Base Camp, aiming to raise funds for the charities Beachy Head Chaplaincy and MIND.

Over the next ten days, she will trek an arduous 17,000 feet to support a cause close to her heart: saving lives.

The Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team, a search and rescue charity, has been dedicated to intervening in crises and preventing suicides at Beachy Head since 2004.

They’ve responded to over 15,000 incidents, working closely with the coastguard, police, and local emergency services.

Volunteers are located here on standby.

Their mission is to offer supportive listening, provide alternative solutions to those in distress, and maintain a strong presence with regular patrols by car and on foot.

The other charity Sonia is raising funds for is MIND, which is a charity that supports those struggling with their mental health.

It has recently started a new campaign pressurising the new government to change policy.

They argue for reforming the Mental Health Act to empower people with choices and rights while in hospital, raising standards of mental health hospitals, creating early support hubs for younger people, building a better benefits system, and supporting people with mental health problems in work.

Volunteers are also on standby, sitting in the patrol car.

Sonia writes, “In the UK 125 people die every week by suicide. We need to talk about suicide more openly so we can understand it, break the stigma surrounding it and save more lives!!”

So far, at the time of writing, Sonia has raised an impressive £3,745 from 115 supporters.

The funds will go towards vital equipment, such as searchlights and patrol vehicles, and further chaplaincy training to continue their life-saving work.

Sonia’s challenge may be steep, but with each step, she’s helping to save lives.

