Sort Your Life Out: Stacey Solomon looks for Sussex homes to declutter for BBC1 show

Stacey Solomon is looking to help declutter Sussex homes as BBC One’s hit show Sort Your Life Out begins filming.

By Joe Stack
3 hours ago
Updated 25th Feb 2023, 10:55am
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: Stacey Solomon and Michelle Kennedy host a festive lunch for mothers to celebrate the untold stories of motherhood on December 03, 2019 in Essex, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for The Peanut App)
The programme follows Stacey Solomon and her team of ‘organising experts’ as they hep families declutter their homes and ‘transform their spaces’ in just one week.

The casting team are now looking for Sussex families to take part.

An appeal to Sussex residents reads: “Are you desperate to declutter your home? Struggling to find calm in the chaos? Stacey and the team are back and ready to help! Hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is looking for families to take part in a brand new series. Whether you’re struggling for space, or need help clearing out the old to make way for the new, then we want to hear from you. More information and online application forms can be found at www.optomen.com/Sort-Your-Life-Out.”

You can find the first two series on BBC iPlayer here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m00116n4/sort-your-life-out

