SOS campaign launched to save stream, rocks and trees in Horsham town centre

Horsham District Council has decided to go ahead with major redesign proposals for the Bishopric area between the Lynd Cross and Olive Branch pubs which will see the removal of the stream and rocks, along with the birch stand on the site of the former Shelley Fountain.

The council says their removal will make way for more outdoor eating and entertainment space. But the decision has proved controversial with many local residents saying they want the area to remain as it is. A Save Our Stream petition has now been launched in a bid to keep what many describe as a tranquil beauty spot.

The on-line petition to the district council states: “This area is a little oasis in the concrete jungle that is Horsham.” And it goes on: “It appears to be a very popular spot and its removal would have a detrimental effect on the atmosphere in this part of Horsham.

"It breaks up the noise from the road nearby, it is a haven for birds and provides cool shelter to people in the hot weather.

"There is already ample space for outdoor eating and we need all the green spaces we can get.”

And many others have also already expressed concerns on social media. One said: “This part of Bishopric is a shady, quieter area than West Street and Albion Way and offers some attractive relative tranquility. The proposal seems an unnecessary waste of council tax payers’ money.”

Another said: “How terribly sad … I love this part of the town where you can sit and relax by the tranquil running stream.”

The council decided to remove the stream feature following the results of a survey it launched to obtain residents’ views on a number of proposed changes. It is now also to let West Sussex County Council have the final say over another controversial matter: whether cobbles in Horsham’s Carfax should be removed and replaced with tarmac.

1 . Save Our Stream The area in the Bishopric in Horsham town centre - described as a little oasis - which faces removal to make way for more eating and entertainment space Photo: Sarah Page