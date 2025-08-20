Source Park BMX gears up for the Battle of Hastings

The competition, known as BOH, was founded by Source BMX in 2016 to celebrate their first year at their massive underground skatepark on Hastings seafront, which is the largest underground skatepark in the world.

Attracting the top BMX riders from across the globe, the Swatch BOH is a team event where teams build up points across four days of events, competing in multiple disciplines. There are eight captains, who pick three riders to be part of their team, making eight teams. The final, inside Source Park on the last day, sees the top five teams battle it out during a final ride to determine the winners.

One of the highlights is the Swatch Beach Best Trick, which takes place on the beach in front of Source Park. It attracts hundreds of spectators because it's free to attend and looks dramatic against the backdrop of the sea and sky. This year promises to be even more spectacular because there will be a 26-metre platform and a large jump box, which will be angled towards the pier due to limited beach space. It will take place on Friday, September 5 from 6pm.

I met with Tom Creasy, the marketing and events director there. He explains: "Swatch Battle Of Hastings is very unique within the BMX world as it attracts all styles of riders. We have everyone from Olympians to the other end of the scale, including core underground legends.

"To name a few, we have 16-time X Games Gold Medalist Garrett Reynolds, 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist Logan Martin, Kevin Peraza, Rim Nakamura, Bethany Hedrick, and Ryan Nyquist. The list goes on"

Tom tells me that tickets to the main events sold out in July within 6 hours, but there will be large LED screens inside The Courtyard where locals can catch all the action live, free of charge. There's also the option to stream the live action via Source Park's website and YouTube channel.

Tom added: "Since 2016, we've tried to grow the event year-on-year. The original concept was more of a festival, so multiple days, multiple events, tag-on events like after parties and premieres. For 2025, it's gone up a notch again from 2024. It's fantastic to see where it is now compared to 2016 when it started.

"It's now known as THE event in the BMX world. The world's best professionals come from all corners of the globe, and this in turn attracts the world's media and industry. I'm very proud of what Battle of Hastings has become after all these years, and it is without a doubt one of the highlights of my career."

You can find out more information about the riders and events, or stream the content live at https://www.sourcebmx.com/pages/boh Live coverage will also be available on their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@sourcebmx/streams

The Battle of Hastings starts on Thursday, September 4, with the Source BMX Plaza Sessions from 5pm. Friday from 6pm is the Swatch Beach Best Trick, free to watch. Saturday from 4pm is the Monster Energy Park Session and Vans Best Trick from 6pm. Also on the same day from 8pm is the Swatch Flat Battle at Henry Ward Hall in Robertson Street, part of His Place Church. Finals will be on Sunday from 4pm, followed by the NORA Cup awards at the White Rock Theatre from 8pm.

1 . Battle of Hastings Tom Creasy, Source BMX/Source Park Marketing and Events Director Photo: Justin L

2 . Battle of Hastings Battle of Hastings at Source Park. Photo supplied by Source Park. Photo: Source Park

3 . Battle of Hastings Battle of Hastings at Source Park. Photo supplied by Source Park. Photo: Source Park

4 . Battle of Hastings Battle of Hastings at Source Park. Photo supplied by Source Park. Photo: Source Park