South Bersted Primary school celebrates the Jubilee in style

Dance classes hosted by Brighton Jive, as well as crown making and commonwealth flag making workshops were just some of the activities organised by staff at the Church Lane school.

Students also produced fact sheets about the queen and, in The Great South Bersted Bake off, were challenged to create 12 cupcakes relevant to Her Majesty’s Jubilee. Both were made available delighted parents, who visited that afternoon.

“Celebrating significant historic events is so important for all pupils,” said headteacher Noel Goodwin. “Through both their experiences of the day, and the items that they have received from the school and the local church, our aim was for children to look back with fondness and celebration on Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”

Waving the flag at South Bersted Primary School

Dancing lessons at South Bersted Primary school - Dancing for the Jubilee.

The Great South Bersted Bake Off