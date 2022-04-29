South Downs Beer & Cider Festival 2022: Lewes Town Hall to host a selection of 80 different beers

A selection of 80 different beers will be on sale in the Town Hall on June 17 and 18.

The South Downs Beer & Cider Festival returns to Lewes after a two year absence.

A selection of 80 different beers will be on sale in the Town Hall on June 17 and 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a selection of ciders and perries available. Hot and cold food with veggie options will be on sale as well as soft drinks, teas and coffees at all times.

Tickets for the popular Friday night and Saturday lunchtime sessions always sell very quickly, and festival goers are advised to purchase early.

The festival opens on Friday lunchtime at 11am to 3pm and in the evening at 5pm to 10:30pm.

On Saturday, doors open at 11.00am to 6pm and then it is free entry on the door until the beer runs out or 8.00pm, whichever is earlier.

Admission is by advance ticket only for all three sessions and there is no refund for unsold tickets for any reason.

Tickets go on sale as from May 1 and cost: Friday lunchtime £5; Friday night £7; Saturday lunchtime £5. Included in the price is a free festival glass, and a programme. There will be two beer tokens to card carrying CAMRA members, but not after 6.00pm on Saturday.

Postal sales are made to South Downs Beer & Cider Festival, 139 Elm Grove, Brighton BN2 3ES.Please state which session tickets are for and enclose a SAE.

Cheques made payable to Brighton South Downs CAMRA. The following outlets are also selling tickets:- Evening Star, Brighton, Harvey’s Brewery Shop, Gardeners Arms & Brewers Arms, Lewes.

The festival charity this year will be St. Peter and St. James Hospice based in Chailey.

There are full disabled facilities in the hall.

For further information call 07450 656148