A South Downs GP surgery that was rated ‘inadequate’ in January has now been classified as ‘good’ by health regulators.

The Care Quality Commission placed Glebe Surgery in Storrington in ‘special measures’ following its ‘inadequate’ rating, but in a report just out, the commission says that ‘significant improvements’ have now been made.

In the report, the commission’s chief inspector of health care Dr Sean O’Kelly, said: “We carried out an announced comprehensive inspection of Glebe Surgery in August 2022. At this inspection the practice was rated inadequate and placed in special measures.

"We issued two warning notices against Regulation 12 (Safe care and treatment) and Regulation 17 (Good governance) because the quality of the care they were responsible for, fell below what is legally required.

The Glebe Surgery in Storrington has now been taken out of 'special measures' and rated good by the Care Quality Commission. Photo: Google

“This inspection in July 2023 was a comprehensive inspection to check the practice has made sufficient progress to improve. We also followed up on the warning notices. We found the practice had addressed all of our concerns and made significant improvements. The provider was compliant with the two warning notices and the rating has moved from inadequate to good.”

He said that the latest inspection showed that the GP surgery “had made improvements and had fully addressed all the areas of concern raised by our last inspections.

“Risks to patients, staff and visitors were assessed, monitored and managed effectively. This included child and adult safeguarding processes, staffing including recruitment and supervision, medicines management, health and safety, and information governance.

“The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm. Patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs.

“Staff treated patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care. Patients could access care and treatment in a timely way.

"The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care. Staff told us they were happy with the level of support and communication provided by their management team.

“The practice encouraged staff development and gave staff the opportunities to further their career.”

He added: “Whilst we found no breaches of regulations, the provider should review systems and processes to improve uptake of cervical screening; and provide formal training to non-clinical staff on sepsis and serious infection.”

He said the surgery would now be taken out of special measures, adding: “This recognises the significant improvements that have been made to the quality of care provided by this service.”

The surgery has now shared the Care Quality Commission’s findings on its Facebook page. It says: “Earlier this year we were very disappointed to share the news that we had been rated as 'Inadequate' by the CQC. We promised our patients we were working hard in preparation for our next inspection. We are now able to share the new inspection report which was published on 05 October and has reinstated our 'Good' rating.