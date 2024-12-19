South Downs holiday venue scoops major tourism award

A holiday venue at the foot of the South Downs has scooped a prestigious award.

The Pump House at Wiston has won silver and been named as Self Catering Accommodation of the Year in the Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2024/25.

Judges described The Pump House as ‘charming and secluded’ and added: "Situated at the heart of Wiston Estate, the renovated cottage has stunning views up to Chanctonbury Ring and luxury interiors for a comfortable escape. Perfect for getting away from it all, with plentiful walks from the doorstep, relaxing in the wood-fired hot tub, and within easy reach of the historic town of Steyning.”