South Downs holiday venue scoops major tourism award
The Pump House at Wiston has won silver and been named as Self Catering Accommodation of the Year in the Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2024/25.
Judges described The Pump House as ‘charming and secluded’ and added: "Situated at the heart of Wiston Estate, the renovated cottage has stunning views up to Chanctonbury Ring and luxury interiors for a comfortable escape. Perfect for getting away from it all, with plentiful walks from the doorstep, relaxing in the wood-fired hot tub, and within easy reach of the historic town of Steyning.”
The awards, organised by Tourism South and Visit Britain, also named Amberley Museum as ‘Small Visitor Attraction of the Year.’
