South Downs Link crowned 'most beautiful gravel cycling trail in Britain'
Gravel cycling – which sees adventurous cyclists riding on unpaved surfaces – is popular in the United States but is a relatively new phenomenon in Britain.
But bike company Merlin Cycles has studied gravel trails across the country and analysed Instagram hashtags to determine which trails are the most heavily photographed, being shared online for their picturesque scenery and exciting courses.
And in first place is the South Downs Link trail which follows an abandoned railway line through the Sussex countryside. See https://www.merlincycles.com/blog/revealing-the-uks-most-beautiful-gravel-cycling-trails/
It starts at St Martha’s Hill, near Guildford, and finishes in Shoreham-by-Sea via open terrain that covers mostly flat ground — making it suitable for cyclists of all levels.
In total, there were over 413,825 hashtags promoting the South Downs Link on Instagram.
In second place was the North Yorkshire Moors Ramble with Cannock Chase in Staffordshire third.
