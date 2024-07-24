Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thirty seven miles of off-road track – the South Downs Link – has been crowned the most beautiful gravel cycling trail in the UK.

Gravel cycling – which sees adventurous cyclists riding on unpaved surfaces – is popular in the United States but is a relatively new phenomenon in Britain.

But bike company Merlin Cycles has studied gravel trails across the country and analysed Instagram hashtags to determine which trails are the most heavily photographed, being shared online for their picturesque scenery and exciting courses.

And in first place is the South Downs Link trail which follows an abandoned railway line through the Sussex countryside. See https://www.merlincycles.com/blog/revealing-the-uks-most-beautiful-gravel-cycling-trails/

The South Downs Link at Rudgwick, near Horsham

It starts at St Martha’s Hill, near Guildford, and finishes in Shoreham-by-Sea via open terrain that covers mostly flat ground — making it suitable for cyclists of all levels.

In total, there were over 413,825 hashtags promoting the South Downs Link on Instagram.