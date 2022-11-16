Budding photographers have been invited to capture the awesome wonders of the South Downs at night for a chance to win £100 as the National Park astrophotography competition returns for its third year.

Snow in Springtime by Neil Jones WINNER SOUTH DOWNS DARK SKYSCAPES 2021 competition

This year photographers have the chance of winning up to £100 for a breathtaking image in either of the two categories:

South Downs Dark Skyscapes - Can you capture a dramatic photograph of the landscape showing the cosmos above it?

Nature At Night - Can you capture an amazing shot of living things in the National Park?

St Hubert's Church in Hampshire and the Comet Neowise by Paul Rogers

The runner-up prize in each category will be £75 and all submitted images must be taken within the South Downs National Park. A selection of photos submitted in the contest will be shared throughout the National Park’s Dark Skies Festival next February.

Dan Oakley, a lead ranger for the National Park, said: “We’re into the season of longer nights and it’s the perfect time to go out and stargaze in the South Downs National Park.

“The National Park is actually one of the best places to stargaze in the world and it’s quite amazing when you consider how close we are to big cities such as London, Southampton, Portsmouth and Brighton.

“The standard of the competition has been terrific in the past and we’re looking forward to seeing what this year brings, whether you’re a seasoned astrophotographer or embracing the darkness for the first time! Good luck to all participants in the contest.”

Stargazing by Pablo Rodriguez - showing Seven Sisters cliffs

The deadline for entries to the competition is midnight on January 11 2023. To download an entry form visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/AstroPhotoComp