South Downs National Park illegal land grab; council issues key update

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:41 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 15:22 BST
Chichester District Council has provided an update to the illegal land grab in Lurgashall.

On Tuesday, July 15, freelance Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell captured images of a traveller site in Lurgashall.

The photos show seven caravans and a horse storage trailer. The pictures come as Chichester District Council issue a key update on legal proceedings concerning unauthorised works on the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A statement from a council spokesperson read: “On 14 July 2025, a hearing was held at the High Court concerning an injunction issued in response to unauthorised works carried out on a site near Lurgashall.

Travellers set up at a site in Lurgashall, photographed on Tuesday, July 15.placeholder image
Travellers set up at a site in Lurgashall, photographed on Tuesday, July 15.

"The judge decided to adjourn the case until 9 September 2025, when the court will consider whether to grant a full injunction. In the meantime, the interim injunction remains in force.

"This prohibits any further unauthorised works on the site, as well as the entry of vehicles or caravans. Breaching an injunction is a serious offence and may result in a custodial sentence.

"An Enforcement Notice also remains active. This requires the responsible parties to return the land to agricultural land and to remove any unauthorised structures, items, vehicles and caravans, and to cease unauthorised use of the land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We take these matters extremely seriously and are using all available legal steps to resolve the situation as swiftly as possible.”

The site, occupied by travellers, sits near the location of ongoing planning disputes.placeholder image
The site, occupied by travellers, sits near the location of ongoing planning disputes.

To support local residents, the council has prepared a set of frequently asked questions www.chichester.gov.uk/article/39856/Frequently-Asked-Questions-unauthorised-engineering-works-at-a-site-near-Lurgashall which outline the actions taken and what they mean.

Related topics:Chichester District CouncilSussexHigh Court

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice