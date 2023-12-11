South Downs Rotary club celebrates 40th anniversary with 40 community gifts
and live on Freeview channel 276
Storrington and Pulborough Rotary Club is identifying not-for-profit groups in a varied age range.
So far the club has given funds for a magazine rack to the Storrington Village Hub; campfire stools for Scouts in Fittleworth; a salver for a Thakeham Bridge Club tournament; science experiment kits for young people supported by the Lorica Trust in Washington; table tennis bats for a club in Thakeham; Christmas decorations for the social room at the Royal Air Force Association housing complex in Storrington and a target mat for a short mat bowls club in Thakeham.
Rotary President Pippa Davies said: “Our club is very active in Storrington and surrounding villages and we are delighted during our special anniversary year to support, in a small way, the many organisations that share our commitment to vibrant community life.”