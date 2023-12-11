So far the club has given funds for a magazine rack to the Storrington Village Hub; campfire stools for Scouts in Fittleworth; a salver for a Thakeham Bridge Club tournament; science experiment kits for young people supported by the Lorica Trust in Washington; table tennis bats for a club in Thakeham; Christmas decorations for the social room at the Royal Air Force Association housing complex in Storrington and a target mat for a short mat bowls club in Thakeham.