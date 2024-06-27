Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Downs student has scooped a top award for achievement in journalism.

Nathanial Lawson, 20, from Ashington, won the award in an annual scheme dedicated to the memory of National Union of Journalists’ stalwart Bob Norris.

Nathanial completed the National Council for the Training of Journalists’ fast track diploma course at City of Portsmouth College and has since landed a job at the Henley Standard.

He said he was ‘shocked’ to win the award: “It feels incredible to be recognised for my work.” Nathanial, who has a keen interest in politics, said he had a passion for writing and journalism allowed him to pursue that.

Journalism student Nathaniel Lawson interviewing Lib Dem leader Ed Davey