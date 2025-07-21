South Downs village hotel annexe may be converted into family home

A village property at the foot of the South Downs which was converted into a hotel annexe may now once more become a family home.

The property – Sunny Croft in The Street, Bramber – was originally a single dwellinghouse but was converted in 2010 to provide eight guest rooms and a staff flat for the nearby Tollgate Hotel.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Horsham District Council to again change the property from hotel use to residential.

Planning consultants Whaleback – agents for applicant Mark Sargent – say that the building was originally converted for hotel use because of the growth of the Tollgate Hotel at the time. “However,” they say, “Sunny Croft is no longer required for the hotel’s use.”

In a statement to the council, they say: “The loss of Sunny Croft as eight guest rooms, ancillary staff accommodation and storage supporting the Tollgate Hotel is not deemed to be significant as the hotel will remain open and functional.”

They also point out that there are also many alternative accommodation options nearby such as The Castle Inn Hotel; Kings Head Inn; Riverside Park; Hill View B&B; and The Barton, plus a further three accommodation listings on Air BnB, all within 0.5 miles walking distance.

"Therefore, the loss of Sunny Croft as a small part of one hotel in the area would not have a significant negative impact on the level of tourism accommodation or the tourism industry of this part of Horsham more generally.”

They add: “Sunny Croft lies within a Conservation Area and within the setting of three Listed Buildings (Grades I and II), as well as a Scheduled Ancient Monument at Bramber Castle. It is visible from The Street and a significant viewpoint from the Parish Church of St Nicholas. The proposal involves a change of use only, with no external operational development.”