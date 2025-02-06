South Downs village post box to be removed because animals are 'eating mail'

A post box is to be removed from a South Downs village – because animals are ‘eating the mail.’

Royal Mail officials say that ‘animals are constantly entering the box’ – in Rock Road, Storrington – and eating letters.

A company called Livemore, which works with Royal Mail on street furniture, has now informed Horsham District Council that it intends to remove the box from a wall near Georges Lane in Rock Road.

In a letter to the council, Livemore says: “The wall is privately owned and doesn’t appear to be within a conservation area. We trust the council has no objections to the proposed works taking place under the Royal Mail Statutory rights Schedule 6 of the Postal Services Act 2000. We aim to instruct the works within the near future.”

The removal of the post box does not require planning permission but Horsham Council says it has no objection to its removal. It says: “In this case the post box is not listed/part of any listing and does not fall within a Conservation Area.

"It is noted that further post boxes are located to the east and west along Rock Road, with the western post box approximately 700m away, which is not considered excessive given the location and characteristics of the settlement.”