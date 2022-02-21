South Downs villagers come to the rescue after tree falls on motorist

Praise has been expressed for the community spirit shown in Haben, Near Rogate, as people helped clear a fallen tree which had completely blocked Habin Hill road on Friday morning.

Storm Eunice brought down a tree blocking the road in the village, causing severe damage to a passing motorist’s car.

Residents and people travelling through arrived with their chain saws and bare hands helped dismantle the tree and clear away the debris from the highway.

Traffic was flowing again after less than an hour and it proves just how much people are willing to assist in an emergency.