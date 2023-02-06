​Andrew Griffith MP has helped to install a commemorative waymarker at the Amberley point of the South Downs Way, marking 50 years of the much-loved national trail.

The 100-mile route of the South Downs Way is a hilltop national trail running along the chalk ridge of the South Downs and passing through 66 parishes.

The Amberley fingerpost was one of the last parish posts to be decorated with the 50th anniversary plaque and marks the end of the project.

On July 15, 1972, it was officially opened as the South Downs Way National Trail, making it the UK’s fifth national trail to be established and its first long-distance bridleway.

Andrew Griffith MP with Andy Gattiker from South Downs National Park Authority installing the waymarker at Amberley

Amberley is one of the few points where walkers can access the trail by train (Amberley station, Arun Valley Line), making it an important gateway to the South Downs National Park.

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, joined Andy Gattiker from the South Downs National Park Authority to install the waymarker.

Andy Gattiker, National Trails & Rights of Way Lead, said: “We couldn’t maintain the route without the help of dedicated volunteers, who get involved in surveying, practical work, helping at public events and administration, so a big thank you to them. We thought it would be a nice gesture for each of the parishes along the route to get a beautiful waymarker that can be attached to a fingerpost to celebrate 50 years.”

Andrew Griffith said: “It was a privilege to be invited to hang the final plaque in this commemorative series, and at such a beautiful spot.