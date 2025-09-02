South Downs wine producer becomes official partner to England Rugby

Wine produced by a South Downs vineyard has become the official sparkling wine to England Rugby.

Pioneering wine producer Nyetimber – whose vineyard is at West Chiltington – is taking over the partnership from champagne producer Bollinger.

Nyetimber will be supporting the England Men’s and Women’s Senior teams and the English sparkling wine will be served at all hosting fixtures at Allianz Stadium, as well as major tournaments such as the Guinness Six Nations and Quilter Nations Series.

And not only will Nyetimber be presented to the player of the match at every England Rugby Senior Men’s and Women’s home match, but the brand will also be working to support local clubs across the country.

Nyetimber chief executive and owner Eric Heerema said: “It means so much to us to have become the first English sparkling wine of England Rugby.

"As a brand with a history of partnering with British sporting institutions – including Team GB in 2024 – we feel incredibly proud to be supporting a national team; particularly one that is so iconic and has such a passionate following in this country.”

RFU executive director of commercial and marketing Claudio Borges said: “It is fantastic to be welcoming Nyetimber as our official sparkling wine partner.

“Both of our organisations demonstrate English excellence on-and-off the pitch, and just as England Rugby has built its reputation through decades of dedication to excellence, Nyetimber has established itself as England's finest sparkling wine through uncompromising attention to detail and commitment to quality.”