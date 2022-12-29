The South East Coast Ambulance Service, which serves East and West Sussex, is asking for support from the public as it nears one of it’s busiest days of the year.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, (SECAmb), continues to face pressure across both it’s 999 and 111 services, following the long Christmas bank holiday weekend, and demand is expected to remain high across the New Year period.

SECAmb executive director of operations, Emma Williams, said: “We have faced significant pressure on our services for many weeks but we know that New Year’s Eve can bring additional challenges.

“Of course, we know that many people will want to celebrate the new year but we ask that they do this sensibly, understanding the impact their decisions can have on an already stretched ambulance service.

South East Coast Ambulance Service

“I would like to thank all our staff and volunteers for their hard work and professionalism at this busy time and urge the public to show their support by using NHS services wisely.”

Last year, the Trust answered close to one thousand 999 calls in the seven hours from 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

The public is asked to help SECAmb manage the additional pressure by reserving 999 for genuine emergencies and has offered advice on when to dial 999 and on making use of alternatives when it’s not serious, including visiting NHS 111 Online at 111.nhs.uk for help and advice.

Anyone heading out or celebrating New Year’s Eve is urged to plan their evenings including how they are getting home, looking out for others, and, if drinking alcohol, remembering the impact drinking to excess can have on the ambulance service and wider NHS.

When to call 999:

If you think a patient is suffering from one of the following you must dial 999 for an ambulance:

heart attack (e.g. chest pain for more than 15 minutes)

• sudden unexplained shortness of breath

• heavy bleeding

• unconsciousness (even if the patient has regained consciousness)

• traumatic back/spinal/neck pain

You should also call for an ambulance if:

