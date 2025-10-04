South East Coast Ambulance Service relaunches charity with CEO taking on Brighton Marathon

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) chief executive, Simon Weldon, is taking on the challenge of running the Brighton Marathon in support of the Trust’s newly-relaunched charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon will take to the city’s streets on April 12, 2026, to raise funds for the charity which aims to support SECAmb staff, volunteers, patients and communities with projects and resources beyond what is able to be funded by the NHS.

The South East Coast Ambulance Charity, which was officially relaunched ahead of the Trust’s Board meeting in Crawley on Thursday, October 2, will focus providing extra support to teams across the organisation as well as strengthening community resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its work will include support for the Trust’s highly-valued community first responders (CFR) volunteers, raising awareness and training around CPR, increasing availability to public access defibrillators and providing extra support for ambulance staff to enhance the care they deliver to communities.

The High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex, Mrs Annie Brown (left) and Dr Tim Fooks (right) pledged their support for the charity’s work and were presented with charity pin badges. Picture contributed

SECAmb is pleased to have received the support of the High Sheriffs across its region including Jonathan Neame for Kent and Peter Cluff for Surrey.

It was delighted to be joined at the launch by the High Sheriffs of East and West Sussex, Mrs Annie Brown and Dr Tim Fooks respectively as they pledged their support for the charity’s work and were presented with charity pin badges.

Annie said: “It was a huge privilege to attend the launch and show my support for the ambulance service, which can sometime be taken for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I believe the charity can have a game changing impact on everyone at SECAmb and the local communities they serve.”

Tim added: “As a GP, I see first-hand the vital role ambulance teams and volunteers play.

“Their dedication is embedded into the hearts of our local communities.

“I wholeheartedly support the launch and will wear my badge often with pride.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon added: “I’m really pleased to relaunch our charity with a fresh focus on how we will support our staff, volunteers and local communities.

“It is here to do more and make a greater impact.

“I would like to thank all our High Sheriffs for their support which is greatly appreciated.

“I’m proud to be taking on the Brighton Marathon in what is very much a new challenge for me.

“Together, we can ensure our staff, volunteers, and communities have the additional support and resources they need to make a real difference when it matters most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more and discover ways in which you can support the charity, including via a number of exciting fundraising events, please visit https://www.secamb.nhs.uk/charity.

Anyone who is able and would like to donate to Simon’s marathon participation can visit https://2026brightonmarathonweekend.enthuse.com/pf/simon-weldon-secamb.