South East Coast Ambulance Service stars shine bright at annual awards

Emergency operations centre (EOC) colleagues, responsible for managing the close to one million 999 calls received by South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) across its region, were among those presented with prestigious King’s Medals for Long Service and Good Conduct at the second of the Trust’s annual awards ceremonies.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While previously receiving medals for 20 years NHS service, this year is the first year those working in EOC have been able to be presented with the medal, also for 20 years’ service, alongside their field operational colleagues.

This follows changes to the eligibility criteria, recognising that control room teams also provide a truly frontline response, often under immense pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SECAmb was pleased to welcome the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for East Sussex, Kathy Sambrook, to present the medals on behalf of the King.

Emergency operations centre colleagues, responsible for managing the close to one million 999 calls received by South East Coast Ambulance Service across its region, at the second of the Trust’s annual awards ceremonies. Picture courtesy of South East Coast Ambulance Service

The ceremony, which took place at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne on Thursday, October 16, also saw long service awards presented to staff and volunteers to mark 10, 20, 30 and, in the case of three colleagues, a remarkable 40 years’ service – a full list of award winners can be found below.

Chief Executive Commendations, aligned to the Trust’s values of courage, kindness and integrity were awarded to two SECAmb paramedics.

Hastings critical care paramedic Dave Staplehurst was recognised for his resilience and professionalism in returning to work following a particularly challenging time in his personal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dispatch team leader, Pete Coldicott was among control room colleagues presented with his King’s Medal.

Pete, who began his career as a 999 call taker two decades ago for Sussex Ambulance Service, has undertaken a variety of roles over his career.

He said: “I think it’s right that we’re now able to receive this medal. We’re a green family, whether we’re out on the road or providing frontline care from the control room. We all experience every job and shift together.”

Hastings paramedic Philip Wadey, who was among those recognised for an incredible 40 years’ service said: “Patients are the main reason I do the job. It’s about making a difference in a crisis and helping people solve problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the years, I’ve also really enjoyed helping new colleagues build their skills and see them develop in to excellent experienced clinicians.”

SECAmb chief executive, Simon Weldon added: “Our awards ceremonies provide us with an opportunity to pay tribute to our colleagues who have dedicated their lives to serving others and also hear some amazing examples of skill and care provided to our local communities.

“I’m delighted that we can now recognise our control room colleagues in the same way we recognise our field operational colleagues as they show real commitment to helping others at the very frontline of our service.

“Thank you and well done to every single award winner and my thanks also goes to their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support they provide enables our teams to perform their roles day-in, day-out over so many years.”

Kings Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct

Tracy Boyd, clinical scheduling officer, Hastings

Peter Coldicott, dispatch team leader, West EOC, Crawley

Hannah Cooper, dispatch team leader, West EOC, Crawley

Karen Demeza, paramedic, Hastings

Steven Etches, HART paramedic, Gatwick

Jonathon Fox, HART team leader, Gatwick

Alexi Gee, dispatch team leader, West EOC, Crawley

Philip Ibrahim, paramedic, Hastings

Megan Jewitt, resource dispatcher, West EOC, Crawley

Donna Piper, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Polegate

Graham Silander, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Brighton

David Skinner, paramedic, Hastings

Jo Smith, resource dispatcher, West EOC, Crawley

David Staplehurst, critical care paramedic, Hastings

Colin Tuckwell, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Hastings

Mark Wadbrook, paramedic, Hastings

Paul Willis, HART team leader, Gatwick

20 Years’ NHS Long Service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Fox, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Brighton

30 Years’ NHS Long Service

Chris Blackman, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Hastings

Nigel Hammond, paramedic, Hastings

Sue Hillman-Smith, EOC development manager, West EOC, Crawley

Dean Jarvis, operating unit manager (dispatch), West EOC, Crawley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alison Kennedy, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Hastings

Paul Winsor, retired paramedic Brighton

40 Years’ NHS Long Service

Nigel Langley, paramedic, Polegate

Robin Parker, retired ambulance technician/production, Sompting

Philip Wadey, raramedic, Hastings

10 Years’ Voluntary Long Service

Richard Bradford, community first responder, Eastbourne

Faith Lee, community first responder, Uckfield

Theo Parfitt, community first responder, Heathfield

Chief Executive’s Commendations

Acting with Courage – Dave Staplehurst, critical care paramedic, Hastings

Dave was recognised for showing true courage in the way he managed a deeply personal challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After some much-needed time away from work to navigate a particularly challenging time in his life, Dave returned to his critical care paramedic role with unwavering dedication to his team and patients.

With incredible strength and resilience, he continues to deliver outstanding patient care, providing not only clinical excellence at the highest level but unwavering support for his colleagues and the wider Trust.