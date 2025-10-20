South East Coast Ambulance Service stars shine bright at annual awards
While previously receiving medals for 20 years NHS service, this year is the first year those working in EOC have been able to be presented with the medal, also for 20 years’ service, alongside their field operational colleagues.
This follows changes to the eligibility criteria, recognising that control room teams also provide a truly frontline response, often under immense pressure.
SECAmb was pleased to welcome the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for East Sussex, Kathy Sambrook, to present the medals on behalf of the King.
The ceremony, which took place at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne on Thursday, October 16, also saw long service awards presented to staff and volunteers to mark 10, 20, 30 and, in the case of three colleagues, a remarkable 40 years’ service – a full list of award winners can be found below.
Chief Executive Commendations, aligned to the Trust’s values of courage, kindness and integrity were awarded to two SECAmb paramedics.
Hastings critical care paramedic Dave Staplehurst was recognised for his resilience and professionalism in returning to work following a particularly challenging time in his personal life.
Dispatch team leader, Pete Coldicott was among control room colleagues presented with his King’s Medal.
Pete, who began his career as a 999 call taker two decades ago for Sussex Ambulance Service, has undertaken a variety of roles over his career.
He said: “I think it’s right that we’re now able to receive this medal. We’re a green family, whether we’re out on the road or providing frontline care from the control room. We all experience every job and shift together.”
Hastings paramedic Philip Wadey, who was among those recognised for an incredible 40 years’ service said: “Patients are the main reason I do the job. It’s about making a difference in a crisis and helping people solve problems.
“Over the years, I’ve also really enjoyed helping new colleagues build their skills and see them develop in to excellent experienced clinicians.”
SECAmb chief executive, Simon Weldon added: “Our awards ceremonies provide us with an opportunity to pay tribute to our colleagues who have dedicated their lives to serving others and also hear some amazing examples of skill and care provided to our local communities.
“I’m delighted that we can now recognise our control room colleagues in the same way we recognise our field operational colleagues as they show real commitment to helping others at the very frontline of our service.
“Thank you and well done to every single award winner and my thanks also goes to their family and friends.
“The support they provide enables our teams to perform their roles day-in, day-out over so many years.”
Kings Medal for Long Service and Good Conduct
Tracy Boyd, clinical scheduling officer, Hastings
Peter Coldicott, dispatch team leader, West EOC, Crawley
Hannah Cooper, dispatch team leader, West EOC, Crawley
Karen Demeza, paramedic, Hastings
Steven Etches, HART paramedic, Gatwick
Jonathon Fox, HART team leader, Gatwick
Alexi Gee, dispatch team leader, West EOC, Crawley
Philip Ibrahim, paramedic, Hastings
Megan Jewitt, resource dispatcher, West EOC, Crawley
Donna Piper, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Polegate
Graham Silander, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Brighton
David Skinner, paramedic, Hastings
Jo Smith, resource dispatcher, West EOC, Crawley
David Staplehurst, critical care paramedic, Hastings
Colin Tuckwell, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Hastings
Mark Wadbrook, paramedic, Hastings
Paul Willis, HART team leader, Gatwick
20 Years’ NHS Long Service
Colin Fox, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Brighton
30 Years’ NHS Long Service
Chris Blackman, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Hastings
Nigel Hammond, paramedic, Hastings
Sue Hillman-Smith, EOC development manager, West EOC, Crawley
Dean Jarvis, operating unit manager (dispatch), West EOC, Crawley
Alison Kennedy, associate ambulance practitioner/technician, Hastings
Paul Winsor, retired paramedic Brighton
40 Years’ NHS Long Service
Nigel Langley, paramedic, Polegate
Robin Parker, retired ambulance technician/production, Sompting
Philip Wadey, raramedic, Hastings
10 Years’ Voluntary Long Service
Richard Bradford, community first responder, Eastbourne
Faith Lee, community first responder, Uckfield
Theo Parfitt, community first responder, Heathfield
Chief Executive’s Commendations
Acting with Courage – Dave Staplehurst, critical care paramedic, Hastings
Dave was recognised for showing true courage in the way he managed a deeply personal challenge.
After some much-needed time away from work to navigate a particularly challenging time in his life, Dave returned to his critical care paramedic role with unwavering dedication to his team and patients.
With incredible strength and resilience, he continues to deliver outstanding patient care, providing not only clinical excellence at the highest level but unwavering support for his colleagues and the wider Trust.