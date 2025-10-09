South East Coast Ambulance Service Trust stars receive awards at sparkling ceremony

A sparkling awards ceremony has marked the academic achievements of 75 members of the South East Coast Ambulance Service Trust (SECAmb).

Jaqualine Lindridge, SECAmb’s chief paramedic officer, who opened the Celebrating Success event at Lingfield Park, said: “I’m so pleased we can recognise the dedication that has led to these hard-earned achievements.

“These colleagues are a credit to the Trust, and it is important we applaud their success, marking these accomplishments at this event with their family and friends.”

The awards ceremony on Friday, October 3 highlighted the options for continued clinical learning at all levels of the Trust, as emergency responders from Emergency Care Support Workers (ECSW) to Critical Care Paramedics collected degrees and diplomas.

James Gstrein, based at Banstead ambulance centre in Surrey, was one of several attendees who picked up an extra award at the event, when he was named as the Associate Ambulance Practitioner Outstanding Learner for his work at Crawley College.

“It was a proud moment for myself personally, as it highlights how far I have come in the ambulance service so far,” he said.

“I’ve been lucky to have some really good people around me throughout the course. The tutors at the college were very supportive.

“I’ve also had solid support from colleagues who have pushed me in the right direction. Having these relationships have made a big difference.”

Nathan Lowen, based at Brighton ambulance centre in Sussex, was awarded Advanced Paramedic Practitioner Outstanding Learner, and said there was a huge sense of accomplishment in returning to university for his course.

“Returning to study after ten years felt like a second chance at learning,” he said.

“Completing this course has completely restored my clinical curiosity and renewed my enjoyment of the job, especially with its new roles and responsibilities.

“I really enjoyed the learning, exploring other areas of primary care, and getting involved in leadership and educational roles around my local station.

“I’m so pleased to have received this award and would encourage anyone thinking about returning to university or taking on extra courses to give it a go.”

Julie Prior, based at Thanet ambulance centre in Kent, won the award for the ESCW Most Improved Learner.

Before starting her journey in the ambulance service, she spent two years working as a customs import/export clerk and had been a taxi driver since 2012.

Reflecting on her career choice, Julie encourages anyone considering joining the service to take the leap.

“The career opportunities are endless, and no two days are ever the same”, she said.

“While some shifts can be challenging, the reward of knowing you’ve made a difference every day to someone outweighs any doubt. I made the right choice.”