South East named 'healthiest region for retirees in the UK' according to data
Retirement experts have analysed data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to identify the healthiest regions in the UK for retirees.
The research showed that the South East has been named the healthiest region for retirees in the UK, with almost two-fifths (37%) of its residents aged 65 and over rating their health as ‘good’.
The South East has the highest population of retirees in the UK at 1,816,576 and benefits from its proximity to London, offering retirees access to top-notch healthcare services while enjoying the tranquil settings of its picturesque towns and villages.
The South East’s robust healthcare infrastructure includes numerous hospitals and specialist clinics, complemented by a range of amenities catering specifically to seniors.
In contrast, the proportion of retirees rating their health as ‘not good’ is relatively low at 15%, or just one in six of its retiree population, indicating a higher quality of life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.