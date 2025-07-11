South East named the most 'ready for retirement' area

A new study has revealed which parts of England and Wales are best – and worst – prepared for retirement, based on how well each region supports older people financially and socially.

The South East has been revealed as the most prepared region in England and Wales for retirement, with Sussex leading the way in how well it supports people later in life. Meanwhile, London sits at the opposite end of the scale, topping the chart for all the wrong reasons.

New research from Bower Home Finance ranked ten regions based on six key retirement factors, including pensioner income, personal spending and care home populations.

Each region was given a score out of ten, and the further down the list, the more retirement-ready it was.

New research has ranked regions across England and Wales by how prepared they are for retirement. (Photo: Ian Brierley)

London came out worst, scoring 6.81. Despite high incomes, the capital’s steep cost of living left residents financially stretched. Annual current spending per person sits at £12,605, and capital spending, which includes larger purchases like cars, was the highest in the UK at £2,237.

Wales followed in second place with a score of 5.74, despite residents spending more per year than anywhere else in the country. The North East ranked third, driven down by the UK’s lowest income for pensioner couples and the highest share of people living in care homes with nursing.

By contrast, the South East scored just 1.05, making it the region best equipped for retirement. Sussex residents played a key role in that. Incomes for both couples and single pensioners were well above the national average, while spending stayed sensible.

Current spending per person came in at £10,396 and capital spending at £1,217, showing older people in the region are managing their money well and living securely.

The North West and Yorkshire followed next, both areas with rising care home demand. The South West, despite its reputation as a retirement hotspot, ranked only ninth, showing that scenery alone doesn't guarantee long-term support.

Geoff Charles, CEO at Bower, said the South East stood out not just for income levels but for how they’re managed. It’s a region, he said, ‘where older people aren’t just getting by but are genuinely able to enjoy their later years’.

Full findings can be found at bowerhomefinance.co.uk.