A union has criticised South East Water’s hosepipe ban for Sussex customers.

Earlier this month, South East Water announced a hosepipe ban in Sussex following the ‘driest spring since 1893’.

Temporary restrictions, which come into effect today (July 18), means customers will be prevented from using hosepipes for watering their gardens, washing cars, windows and patios, or filling swimming and paddling pools.

South East Water said ‘record-breaking demand’ for drinking water has put ‘significant’ pressure on supplies.

GMB Union, which has more than 560,000 members, said the ban is ‘shambolic’.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “South East lost more than 100 million litres of water through leaks every single day last year - missing even their own awful target of 80 million litres a day.

“GMB members at South East water graft as hard as they can to keep things on track, but with little in the way of investment the infrastructure they’re working with just isn’t up to it.

“For South East Water to impose a hosepipe now is utterly shambolic.”