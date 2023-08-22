The South East has been named as the worst place in the country for drink-driving related deaths and serious injuries, a new study suggests.

New data provided by motor safety experts ‘Snooper’ have analysed data from the Department for Transport that shows that, overall, reported casualties from drink driving has decreased.

The South East has consistently been the worst region for drink driving related casualties - with 1,210 in 2021 and 1,400 in 2019.

Gary Digva, visionary of Snooper said: “It’s encouraging to see a reduction of casualties as a result of drink driving along UK roads, and we can only hope that this number continues to diminish.

“But with over 6,700 Brits still being involved in accidents related to driving under the influence there is still a long way to go.

“The government estimates that around five percent of all casualties from reported road collisions in the year 2021 were incidents involved with the driver or passenger being over the drink-drive limit.

“August is National Road Victim Month, so it’s an important time to reflect on the serious, life-changing consequences of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, upon yourself as a driver, any passengers, and all other road users.

“Remember anyone caught drink driving may face a punishment of up to a life imprisonment sentence, unlimited fines, driving ban for at least five years, and have to take an extended driving test again.”

Scotland was the region with the least number of reported casualties, with 210 recorded. This was a decrease of 140 from 2019, where the figure stood at 350.

The North East has seen 20 less casualties according to the most recent data, with 230 in 2021 and 250 in 2019.

Yorkshire and the Humber was the region with the least reduction of total reported casualties year on year, standing at 10 less from 2019 to 2021.

And London saw the highest decrease of drink driving casualties (200) on a year to year difference - with 660 in 2021 and 860 in 2019.

The North West, Scotland, South East, London, East Midlands, have all reduced their casualties from motorists driving under the influence, by over 100 on a year's comparison.

Wales had just over 300 total casualties from drink driving related incidents in 2021, which was a decrease of 80 from 2019.

The West Midlands had a reduction of 20 reported casualties as a year on year comparison, with over 500 incidents recorded in both years.