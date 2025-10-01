South East’s top dog-friendly beach revealed – and it’s in West Sussex

A West Sussex beach has been crowned the ‘most dog-friendly’, according to this study.

As dog restrictions lift across many South East beaches from today (October 1), there is good news for pet owners eager to enjoy crisp autumn walks by the coast.

A new study has crowned West Wittering in Chichester as the most dog-friendly beach in the South East.

The research, carried out by UK-based holiday park operator Verdant Leisure, analysed more than 500 beaches across the country to find the best spots for dog lovers.

West Wittering came out on top for the region thanks to its wide stretch of golden sand and excellent facilities for visitors. With restrictions lifting today, dog walkers can once again roam freely along the beach, which is also supported by more than 60 dog-friendly cafés and restaurants nearby.

The beach has attracted over 700 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, highlighting its popularity with both locals and visitors.

Yaverland on the Isle of Wight was named the South East’s second-best dog-friendly beach. It has no restrictions at any point in the year, offers well over a mile of sand and calm waters for families, and is a favourite for dog owners looking for a reliable coastal spot.

Botany Bay in Thanet was ranked third and also lifts its restrictions today. Nestled between Margate and Broadstairs, it is known for its dramatic white cliffs and quieter atmosphere, with more than 300 five-star reviews.

Joss Bay and Ramsgate Sands, both in Thanet, also reopen fully to dogs from today, giving pet owners in the South East a wealth of options for autumn strolls.

Nationally, Woolacombe in North Devon was ranked the most dog-friendly beach in England and Scotland, achieving the highest score in Verdant Leisure’s study.

It has built a strong reputation over the years as one of the country’s most beautiful coastal spots and continues to attract dog walkers from across the UK.

Dornoch Beach in the Highlands of Scotland came second, with its golden sands and excellent water quality making it a consistent favourite.

Achmelvich Beach in Sutherland secured third place, known for its appeal to water sports enthusiasts as well as dog walkers, and offering a variety of nearby walks, including the famous climb to Suilven.

Mike Wilmot, CEO at Verdant Leisure a UK-based holiday park operator, notes: "It's fantastic to see so many of the UK's beaches recognised nationally for being dog friendly. Beaches like Woolacombe aren't just stunning—they offer space, clean air, and a real sense of freedom for both dogs and their owners.

There's something special about sharing those moments—watching your dog race across the sand, splash in the shallows or nose around rock pools. And with so much incredible local wildlife along our coasts, from seabirds to seals, these places offer a gentle reminder of how important it is to enjoy nature responsibly."