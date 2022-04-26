South of England Spring Live: In pictures

From archery to axe throwing to dog shows and circus skills workshops, there was a range of activities on hand for the whole family at Spring Live! in Ardingly on Saturday and Sunday.

Thanks to the easing of Covid restrictions, organisers were able to reintroduce the annual show’s popular ‘have a go’ activities, which enabled visitors to get more hands-on as they had been able to pre-pandemic.

There was a wide range of activities and attractions to entertain visitors.

Corrie Ince, show director at The South of England Agricultural Society, commented: “We truly celebrated the arrival of spring this weekend at the showground with thousands of people joining us to embrace one of the largest countryside shows of the season in our region. Being able to offer a great day out for all the family and their four-legged friends is always our aim and we hope our visitors enjoyed their visit.

“Our shows are also about education, and they expose the public to a countryside way of life. If you missed Spring Live! then don’t worry, the South of England Show takes place from 10th-12th June and will return bigger and better than ever. Tickets will again be limited in numbers, so it is advisable to book your tickets now to secure a fantastic family day out.”

Younger guests had the chance to learn about a range of animals, from farmyard favourites to reptiles and amphibians, as well as take part in chocolate and wand-making workshops and visit the on-site funfair.

Morris dancing, a sheep show, clog dancing and circus skills workshops also provided fun for the whole family.

For the green-fingered visitors, there were garden equipment stands and a new-format Gardener’s Q&A session where people could get top tips from experts.

Breeders from across the country also showcased their Huacaya and Suri alpacas, while the Countryside Hub provided information on the Countryside Code.

1. Spring Live! event at the South of England Showground. Pic S Robards SR2204232 SUS-220423-160622001 Photo Sales

2. Spring Live! event at the South of England Showground. Pic S Robards SR2204232 SUS-220423-160339001 Photo Sales

3. Spring Live! event at the South of England Showground. Pic S Robards SR2204232 SUS-220423-160447001 Photo Sales

4. Spring Live! event at the South of England Showground. Pic S Robards SR2204232 SUS-220423-160511001 Photo Sales