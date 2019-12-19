South Street Bonfire Society announces fundraising total

A Lewes bonfire society presented two local charities with donations collected during Bonfire Night processions on November 5.

South Street Bonfire Society raised £870 with their collection buckets which will benefit four charities.

Among the charities benefiting are Pippa’s Group pre-school and Landport Community Gardens which took part in the collections.

Ingrid Richard of Pippa’s Group said: “We really enjoyed collecting with South Street as we had a chance to walk with the processions and experienced everything from a totally different viewpoint from just being a spectator at the side of the road.”

Pippa’s Group is based at Landport Community Hub and works closely with the Landport Community Garden during forest school sessions.

Marina Pepper runs the community garden and made collections on Bonfire Night dressed as a ‘Little Weed’.

The garden also runs therapeutic gardening sessions for adults who have been referred by their GPs.

Railway Land Wildlife Trust and Cystic Fibrosis Trust also benefitted from the collections.

The Sussex Bonfire Council has confirmed that more than £65.000 was raised for good causes at Bonfire Night collections by all Sussex bonfire societies.