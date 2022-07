Southdowns bus 69 returns for one day

The bus will depart from Horsham at 10am to Bognor Regis via Billingshurst, Pulborough, Arundel and Yapton. Returning to Horsham in the afternoon from Bognor Regis at 2.15pm, arriving Horsham by 4.20pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the organisers of the event, Paul Landymore said he has received requests to ride again on 'their 69' from many former passengers.