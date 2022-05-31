Southdowns Concert band coming to Alexandria Theatre for a special jubilee concert

Taking place at The Alexandra Theatre on Saturday, June 11, tickets cost £12.50 for adults and are free to under 16 year olds. Visit the Alexandra Theatre website or call the box office on 01243 861010 to book tickets.

The band will be led by conductor Tim Hodge MBE, who plans to showcase some of the very best music from across her majesty’s reign.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the band, which consists of around 40 musicians drawn from across the county, has promised ‘something for everyone and promised they will play ‘toe tapping numbers,’ ‘swelling harmonies’ and a ‘rousing finale to leave you on a high.’

The Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis. Credit: Google Maps