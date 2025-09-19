Southdowns Music Festival returns to Bognor this weekend

Bognor Regis will be buzzing with music, dance and seaside fun.

The Southdowns Music Festival returns from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 September in the West Sussex town.

The festival has grown into one of the town’s most popular events, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever. Concerts, street performances and markets will fill the town centre and seafront, with most events free to enjoy.

Waterloo Square will be at the heart of the action, hosting marquee concerts on both Friday and Saturday evenings. Merry Hell will open the series on Friday 19 September, joined by Gerry Colvin with Jerome Davies, while Saturday night will see performances from the Alistair Goodwin Band and Flossie Malavialle.

A snap of last year's festival. (Photo credit: Lyn & Trev Sports)

There will also be concerts at the Pier, the return of the Rox Bognorphenia Stage and the popular Southdowns Ukulele Festival, which welcomes players and fans for free sessions throughout the weekend.

Dance displays will bring colour and energy to the streets, while families can enjoy a magic show from Nick Clark at the RAFA Club on Saturday afternoon.

The Rox on the Seafront stage, set outside the Dog and Duck pub, will run across Saturday and Sunday from late morning until early evening.

Festival markets featuring food, crafts and local makers will add to the atmosphere along the seafront and at Waterloo Square.

Festival chairman Roger Nash said: “A very warm welcome to the 2025 Southdowns Music Festival. A huge thanks to our wonderful Festival team, our lovely sponsors, the Bognor Regis Town Council plus everyone else who help make this popular event possible.

"We are delighted to welcome back the Rox Bognorphenia Stage plus a new welcome to concerts at the Pier and also to Learn to Play.

"As you will see, because of building work at the Regis Centre, we have shifted the Festival further west based around Waterloo Square.

"Finally, this year we will be remembering our good friend and supporter, Jim Brooks who did a lot to make the Festival the success it is.”

This year’s programme will also highlight the Brooks Family Project, set up in memory of the late Jim Brooks to encourage live music and support younger performers in Bognor Regis.

With live music, family entertainment and a lively seaside setting, the Southdowns Music Festival 2025 is expected to draw large crowds and create another memorable weekend for the town.

Tickets can be purchased through https://southdownsfolkfest.co.uk/marquee-concerts/