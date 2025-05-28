Southern Housing moves to new office in Hastings
The organisation will share the building with Hastings Borough Council.
Adam Blacklee, Director of Office and Retail at Southern Housing, said: “Hastings Borough Council are our LSVT (large scale voluntary transfer) partner, so we have a strong connection with them. Co-locating to the council’s office shows our commitment to strengthening our partnership with them for many years to come.”
In 1996, Hastings Borough Council transferred a significant number of homes to 1066 Housing Association, which, following a series of mergers, is now Southern Housing.
Southern Housing previously had an office at the Watch Oak, in Chain Lane, Battle, which it left in April.
Even though Muriel Matters House won’t be a walk-in office, there are still a number of ways residents can get in touch with Southern Housing such as contacting them through www.southernhousing.org.uk/contact-us
Southern Housing was officially formed in December 2022 with the successful merger of Optivo and Southern Housing Group. It is one of the largest housing associations in the UK with around 80,000 homes and 167,000 residents.
