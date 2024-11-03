Southern rail issue train updates before Lewes Bonfire night - multiple lines affected

(Credit: Sussex World)

Southern Rail has issued updates to affected lines for Lewes Bonfire Night, taking place on Tuesday, November 5.

A statement on the Southern Rail website read: “This year, the bonfire celebrations are taking place on a Tuesday, so we would urge you to work from home if possible, if you travel from one of the five affected stations, or start making your way home earlier than usual. Please plan ahead and check your journey before travelling"

At Lewes Station, the train towards Seaford (not calling at Southease) departs at 17:02. The last train towards Seaford that stops at Southease departs at 16:30. The train heading towards Ore, fast to Polegate, departs at 16:59. For Eastbourne (calling at Berwick), the train departs at 16:14. The Brighton-bound train, stopping at all stations, departs at 16:44. Towards London, there is a service for Cooksbridge at 16:55, and another for Plumpton departing at 16:25. Please note that the last train from London to call at Lewes is the 15:54 London Victoria to Ore service.

At Falmer Station, the train towards Ore departs at 16:33, and the train to Eastbourne (calling at Glynde and Berwick) departs at 16:06. A train towards Seaford, stopping at all stations, departs at 16:16, while the Seaford-bound train that does not call at Southease leaves at 16:46. The Brighton-bound train, stopping at all stations, departs from Falmer at 16:51.

At Cooksbridge Station, the Ore-bound train departs at 16:53, while the service towards Eastbourne (calling at Glynde) departs at 16:21. A train towards London departs at 17:00.

At Glynde Station, the train towards Eastbourne (calling at Berwick) departs at 16:19, and another service towards Eastbourne, fast to Polegate, departs at 16:32. Towards Brighton, a train calling at all stations departs at 16:14, and a fast service departs at 16:55.

At Southease Station, a train towards Seaford, stopping at all stations, departs at 16:36, and the Brighton-bound train, stopping at all stations, departs at 16:37.