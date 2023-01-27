Southern Water awards additional Community Energy Grants in the Chichester District

Southern Water has awarded three additional Community Energy Grants across the Chichester district.

The Community Energy Grant is delivered with partner CMDP (Costain, MWH Treatment) and is open to independently run community centres and spaces where activities such as local foodbanks, support groups and children’s programmes operate.

This support will go towards energy costs, helping relieve the pressure that community spaces face staying open during winter months.

The centres that have been awarded the community grant this week are Chichester Community Development Trust and the Fishbourne Playing Field Association.

Chichester Community Development Trust provides a community hub which offers warmth, drinks and chatter four days a week and currently supports 40 families a week. The centre is seen as a one stop shop by the community and supports families by providing free furniture and white goods.

Fishbourne Playing Field Association hosts weekly meetings of Fishbourne Companies – a social group for older citizens, mother and toddler groups, adult exercise classes and a twice weekly drop in ‘warm hub’ which is open to all. The association supports 100-150 people a week.

The Fishbourne Playing Field Association said: “The Fishbourne Centre is a very active community centre serving the communities in the village of Fishbourne and the surrounding area. We host many community groups covering all ages and in addition we provide facilities for a warm hub two days per week to help those in the community to meet up and enjoy company in a warm environment.

“We are therefore extremely grateful to be awarded £1,000 from the Community Energy Grant towards our operating costs. It makes a real difference!”

