Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Water customers’ bills could rise by 91 per cent over the next five years, it has been revealed.

Water companies in England and Wales are looking to increase their bills by at least 24 per cent by 2029, data released by the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has shown.

Southern Water customers could face the largest increase nationwide – with bills predicted to almost double – according to the consumer watchdog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The CCW’s forecast suggests Southern Water customers could have to pay an extra £436 each year, bringing average annual bills to £915 by 2030.

Southern Water bills could rise by 91 per cent over the next five years

Mike Keil, Chief Executive of CCW, said: “These proposed bill rises would heap enormous pressure on households that are only just about managing or already unable to afford their water bill. Customers want to see water companies taking better care of the environment and they understand there is a price attached to that but people need to see and experience a difference in the service they receive.”

“Water companies are proposing to increase support for customers struggling to pay over the next five years, which is welcome, but it falls a long way short of ensuring everyone can afford their water bill.”

The data is based on Southern Water’s business plan for 2025-2030 which was recently submitted to regulator Ofwat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the plan, the water company suggested a bill rise proposal of about £306. However, in its analysis, the CCW has taken into account estimated inflation levels over the next five to six years, using CPIH forecasts.

Katy Taylor, Chief Customer Officer for Southern Water, said: “We share everyone’s concerns about rising payments in the face of a cost-of-living crisis.

"We have been able to keep bills low, with the average combined water and wastewater bill increasing by only £2 in the past 10 years in nominal terms.

"We agree with our customers that we must now charge more so we can bring our bills in line with inflation, rising costs and, more importantly, so we can invest more to meet the expectations of our customers, and protect and enhance our environment.