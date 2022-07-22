Southern Water collects 'tons of tins' for Sussex foodbanks

The water company enlisted the help of V2 radio to spread the word and extend the challenge to local businesses, customers, community groups and listeners.

Southern Water employees also got in on the fun, collecting tinned food through their local offices as the school holidays drew nearer.

Alongside the campaign, Southern Water also promoted tariffs and schemes designed to help customers experiencing difficulties manage their bills.

Tons of tins - photo: Southern Water

The final count took place on July 1, at the V2 studio in Chichester, and the Southern Water team was ‘delighted’ to discover they had almost quintupled their goal, raising just over 4.8 tonnes of food.

The donations will go to foodbanks in Bognor Regis, Brighton, Crawley, Worthing, Heywards Heath and Horsham.

“From listening to our customers, young person’s panel and employees during our community charity grants programme last year, we know addressing food poverty and inequalities in our community had become even more important than ever,” said Alex Willumsen, Southern Water’s Community Partnerships & Programme Manager.

“Since lockdown food banks have become even more crucial, and our staff and customers always want us to recognise this when an opportunity arises to support people in our region – so the ‘tons of tins’ partnership with V2 radio idea was born. A challenge to collect a ton of weight in food tins to donate to local food banks.

“From Olympic games at local supermarkets, to filling up trollies with tins at offices, we’d like to thank our amazing communities for donating such incredible amounts, as well our colleagues and partners. We’re also excited to announce that our Board pledged to match what was raised – so that’s almost 10 tonnes of tins for food banks and has enabled us to support even more foodbanks and reach wider across our region”.

Southern Water provides wastewater collection and treatment to approximately 2.26 million customers in Hampshire, West Sussex, East Sussex, Kent and the Isle of Wight. Visit www.southernwater.co.uk to find out more.