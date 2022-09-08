Southern Water 'deeply saddened' to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Staff at Southern Water are ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a spokesperson has said.
Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle earlier today, ‘peacefully’ and surrounded by family. She was kept under medical supervision throughout the day as members of her family sped up from London to visit her.
Tweeting, the water company’s spokesperson continued: “The thoughts of everyone at Southern Water are with The Royal Family at this sad time.”
