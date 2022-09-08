Edit Account-Sign Out
Southern Water 'deeply saddened' to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Staff at Southern Water are ‘deeply saddened’ to hear of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a spokesperson has said.

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:05 pm

Her Majesty died at Balmoral Castle earlier today, ‘peacefully’ and surrounded by family. She was kept under medical supervision throughout the day as members of her family sped up from London to visit her.

Tweeting, the water company’s spokesperson continued: “The thoughts of everyone at Southern Water are with The Royal Family at this sad time.”

Photo by Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Chichester District Council mourns Her Majesty's death

