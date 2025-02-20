The tankers had been travelling in and out of the area since on February 11.

Southern Water said the tankers were travelling between Bexhill and its treatment works in Robertsbridge due to an ‘issue’ there.

It apologised for any disruption.

A Southern Water spokesperson said on Wednesday (February 26) that the tankers had been ‘stood down’ and the problem fixed.

The spokesperson added the tankers were used to take flows from Robertsbridge to be treated at other wastewater treatment works including at Galley Hill to protect the environment.

The company said one of the processes used to treat the flows on the site in Robertsbridge was not working properly and engineers were sent to fix it.

In February last year tankers were spotted pumping sewage into the pumping station at Bexhill.

Southern Water confirmed at the time said they were there as part of major works it was carrying out, which included a ‘three-day shutdown’ of Cinque Ports Pumping Station in Bulverhythe.

The firm said the move was part of ongoing works to find a solution in order to stop the main sewer in the area from bursting.

The pipe has burst several times since 2016, with three incidents alone happening in the last two years.

Tankers at Galley Hill pumping station on February 11 2025.

