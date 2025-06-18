Southern Water issues apology following complaints of 'unpleasant odours' in part of Eastbourne

Southern Water has issued an apology to residents affected by ‘unpleasant odours’.

People raised concerns about the smell from Southern Water’s Wastewater Treatment Plant, known colloquially as ‘Poo Castle’ in Langney Point.

Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde also raised the issue of the odour coming from the waste treatment centre to Southern Water, escalating the issue to Ofwat and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, before Southern Water’s Managing Director for Wastewater coming to investigate in May.

Despite this, according to residents nearby the treatment plant, the unpleasant odour remains.

One local resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that the people were ‘unable to open their windows’ during the hot weather due to the smell.

They said: "The sewage works over the past few weeks have omitted a foul smell leading to residents not being able to open their windows and in this heat it is unbearable.

“This stench is ongoing and we dread to think how it will be when over 120 flats are added to the system on the completion of the new retirement village planned on Martinique Way.

“This has been going on for weeks, there is obviously a problem or they cannot cope with demand.

"The council have authorised a planned build of over 200 more homes for the elderly ‘Untold Living Retirement Village’ on a site very near to the sewage works, so I assume that this problem will get worse when that’s completed if they cannot cope now.

“What we need as residents is support to get it fixed and not being able to open windows or sit outside daily is not acceptable in the current weather.”

Southern Water issued an apology to people affected by the odour.

A spokesperson said: “We’re sorry customers are experiencing unpleasant odours near our treatment works in Langney Point.

“We are working to help improve this in the short term through carrying out a deep clean of the site but the longer-term fix will involve refurbishing the odour and air control units.

"This work will start this Summer and is expected to be complete by January 2026.”