Southern Water customers are to be hit with bill increases of at least 9 per cent amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The firm announced this morning that it was increasing its household bills in line with inflation for the 2023/2024 period.

It said dual-service customers could expect an increase of 9.4 per cent on their charges, with an average bill rising from £401 to £439. Water-only bills will go up by 9 per cent and waste-only by 9.7 per cent. Southern Water said the rise would enable it to help more people in financial difficulty, via a £98million support package for those in need.

The company said it had ‘worked hard to keep bills as low as possible in recent years’ and ‘provide the service our customers and environment deserve’ – in 2021, Southern Water was sentenced to pay a record £90million in fines for widespread pollution.

Southern Water is carrying out a £28million upgrade to Horsham's sewage treatment works off the A24

The firm said in real terms the 2023/2024 average bill was still 12.5 per cent lower than four years ago, and its annual bill changes had been below inflation throughout that period, decreasing in two of those years. It added last year’s average dual bill of £401 was 4 per cent lower than the industry average of £419.

Katy Taylor, Southern Water’s chief customer officer, said: “We are aware that the UK’s cost-of-living crisis is a worry for many of our customers, and this is why plans to increase tariffs are never taken lightly. The rise this year reflects the growing economic pressures of chemical, energy and wage inflation.

“We are channelling more money than ever before into supporting customers in need – particularly those who may struggle to pay their bills. This £98million will boost the support package we already offer customers including payment holidays, special tariffs, debt write-offs, bill reductions and grants for household items. If you know anyone who is finding it hard to pay their bills, please encourage them to get in touch with us as we can help.”

Southern Water said it was investing £2billion between 2020 and 2025 to improve its network, with current projects including a £28million upgrade of wastewater treatment works in Horsham. The firm has not paid any dividends to shareholders since 2017.