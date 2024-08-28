The current pumping station in Singleton, West Sussex.

With the major programme of works in East Dean to protect homes from flooding, the Singleton Parish Councillor feels as if their village and Charlton have ‘been left out’.

This is due to no allocation of funds to protect their homes as of yet.

Southern Water has started a major programme of works in a West Sussex village to protect homes from flooding and protect their network.

East Dean, north of Chichester, is said to be ‘hive of activity’ over the coming weeks as work is underway on a project to seal sewers to help keep out groundwater. This is because the village is impacted by groundwater levels.

Over the last two years, this issue has become even more acute as the impacts of the wettest 18 months since records began has led to more groundwater getting into sewers.

However, a Parish Councillor for Singleton has voiced his concerns that no money has been allocated to his village as of yet.

Singleton Parish Councillor Tony Marshall said: "They haven't allocated funds for doing Singleton and Charlton... it's always ‘maybe next year’.

"It's pollution all the way down... that polluted river flows down through Chichester and out into the harbor. So it's all pretty revolting."

The concerned local also revealed the impact faced by local business. Tony added: "It is detrimental to local businesses because one of the major sources of revenue in Singleton and Charlton is bed and breakfast... it's not good for business and customers might be put off because we have a problem with sewage.

"So we still have tankers here in June, which is crazy... it's not just a winter problem. This has been going on for two years now and people are fed up"

In response to concerns, a spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We understand the worries of Singleton residents – the entire area is impacted by ground water with the potential for flooding and it can also overwhelm our wastewater treatment works at Lavant.

“We already have a plan to extend our relining work into the areas and villages surrounding East Dean and hope to begin that if Ofwat permits funding.

“Starting at East Dean is the right thing to do as the geography means the whole area will benefit from the work.”