Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Water announced its customers were likely to lose their water supply yesterday evening (May 2) following a burst water main.

The water supplier has now said it is ‘working around-the-clock’ to fix the issue, but the disruption may continue into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bottled water stations have been set up in several locations, while the company said it would deliver water to vulnerable customers.

Picture by Cate Gillon/Getty Images

An update posted at 7.30am today said: “We’re sorry customers in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings and areas in and around Westfield have woken up to no water this morning.

“This is due to a burst water main in an area of dense woodland that has impacted the flows to Beauport Water Supply Works. We have located the burst, and our teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.

“We will provide further updates about this throughout the day, but we expect this incident to continue into the weekend as making the repairs will take time but we’re working as quickly as is safe to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two of our three bottled water stations are now open (Sea Road and Tesco at Church Wood) but anyone travelling to them should be aware of traffic and waiting times this morning.

“We are very sorry for the impact and inconvenience this is causing, and are doing everything we can to restore supplies.”