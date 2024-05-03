Southern Water: St Leonards and Hastings water supply issues could continue 'into the weekend'

Southern Water said its teams are ‘working around-the-clock’ to fix supply issues in St Leonards and Hastings following a burst water main – but disruption could continue into the weekend.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 3rd May 2024, 08:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Southern Water announced its customers were likely to lose their water supply yesterday evening (May 2) following a burst water main.

The water supplier has now said it is ‘working around-the-clock’ to fix the issue, but the disruption may continue into the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bottled water stations have been set up in several locations, while the company said it would deliver water to vulnerable customers.

Picture by Cate Gillon/Getty ImagesPicture by Cate Gillon/Getty Images
Picture by Cate Gillon/Getty Images

An update posted at 7.30am today said: “We’re sorry customers in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings and areas in and around Westfield have woken up to no water this morning.

“This is due to a burst water main in an area of dense woodland that has impacted the flows to Beauport Water Supply Works. We have located the burst, and our teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.

“We will provide further updates about this throughout the day, but we expect this incident to continue into the weekend as making the repairs will take time but we’re working as quickly as is safe to do so.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Two of our three bottled water stations are now open (Sea Road and Tesco at Church Wood) but anyone travelling to them should be aware of traffic and waiting times this morning.

“We are very sorry for the impact and inconvenience this is causing, and are doing everything we can to restore supplies.”

Vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority can call Southern Water’s helpline at: 0330 303 0368.

Related topics:Southern WaterSt LeonardsHastingsWestfieldTesco

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.