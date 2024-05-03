Southern Water: St Leonards and Hastings water supply issues could continue 'into the weekend'
Southern Water announced its customers were likely to lose their water supply yesterday evening (May 2) following a burst water main.
The water supplier has now said it is ‘working around-the-clock’ to fix the issue, but the disruption may continue into the weekend.
Bottled water stations have been set up in several locations, while the company said it would deliver water to vulnerable customers.
An update posted at 7.30am today said: “We’re sorry customers in St Leonards-on-Sea, Hastings and areas in and around Westfield have woken up to no water this morning.
“This is due to a burst water main in an area of dense woodland that has impacted the flows to Beauport Water Supply Works. We have located the burst, and our teams worked through the night to get machinery and equipment ready to start making the repair today.
“We will provide further updates about this throughout the day, but we expect this incident to continue into the weekend as making the repairs will take time but we’re working as quickly as is safe to do so.
“Two of our three bottled water stations are now open (Sea Road and Tesco at Church Wood) but anyone travelling to them should be aware of traffic and waiting times this morning.
“We are very sorry for the impact and inconvenience this is causing, and are doing everything we can to restore supplies.”
Vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority can call Southern Water’s helpline at: 0330 303 0368.
